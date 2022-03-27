Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 501 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 395,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,014. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.