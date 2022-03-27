Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $107.45. 234,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,054. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

