Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 153,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.50. 299,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

