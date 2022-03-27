Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

