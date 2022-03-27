Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.96. The company had a trading volume of 863,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,111. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $248.17 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.