The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,894,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.