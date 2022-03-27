Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 114,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

