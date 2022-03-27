Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SWRAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

