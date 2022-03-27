Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.56 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.59. The stock had a trading volume of 957,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.04 and a 200 day moving average of $298.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

