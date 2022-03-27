Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,594,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 2,198,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,540. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

