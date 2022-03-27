Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.
Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 442,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
