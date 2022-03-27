AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$54.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.82. 27,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.22. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$30.94 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

