Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,980. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

