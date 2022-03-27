$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FND stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. 1,169,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,683. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.