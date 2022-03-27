Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.86. 205,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.71 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

