Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 14,539,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45.

