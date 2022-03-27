Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

