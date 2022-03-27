Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
