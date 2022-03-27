Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 3,516,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,467. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

