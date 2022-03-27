Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

