BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$67.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.82.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TSE:BCE traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,431. BCE has a 12-month low of C$56.61 and a 12-month high of C$71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The firm has a market cap of C$61.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.63.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

