Analysts Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 59,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.215 per share. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

