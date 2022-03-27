The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,064,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,268,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

