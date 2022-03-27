Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,980 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $91.79. 826,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,087. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

