Shearwater Capital LLC Takes $412,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW remained flat at $$76.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

