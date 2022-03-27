Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NDP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $30.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
