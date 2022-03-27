Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Rises By 525.0%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $$4.16 during trading hours on Friday. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
