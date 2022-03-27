Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Rises By 525.0%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $$4.16 during trading hours on Friday. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

