Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 621.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.0 days.

KKWFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

KKWFF stock remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

