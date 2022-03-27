Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $98.74. 268,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

