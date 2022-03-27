Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Till Capital has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

