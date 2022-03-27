Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Till Capital has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
About Till Capital (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Till Capital (TILCF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.