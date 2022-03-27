Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. Toto has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

