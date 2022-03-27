Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Danaher were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.53. 1,355,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.56. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $217.99 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

