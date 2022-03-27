Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.