Shearwater Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 219,621 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 129,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.
