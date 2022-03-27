SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Reduced by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $335.27. 859,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,638. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

