Cim LLC Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $2,748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,628 shares of company stock worth $26,184,094 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

