Cim LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cim LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 799,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,116. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

