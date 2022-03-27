Brightworth Sells 406 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brightworth trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

