Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.85. 581,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.