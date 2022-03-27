Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce $632.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.60 million. Waters reported sales of $608.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,481. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

