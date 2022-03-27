Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will report $55.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.31 billion and the lowest is $53.78 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $45.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $249.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.72 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.87 billion to $303.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,833.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,689.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,799.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,996.09 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

