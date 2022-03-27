Idle Market Cap Hits $7.32 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003886 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $33,241.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.54 or 0.07042147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.48 or 0.99666275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,217,129 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

