Cim LLC Sells 422 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cim LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 736,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,291. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.75 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

