Cim LLC Acquires 40,849 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cim LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,188,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 5,633,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

