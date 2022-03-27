Cim LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.9% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,247.93. The company had a trading volume of 247,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,317.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,358.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,729.00.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.