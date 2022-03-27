Cim LLC Sells 14,117 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 4.0% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cim LLC owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.20. 649,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,875. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.24.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

