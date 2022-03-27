Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,822 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

