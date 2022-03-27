Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 388,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 311.68 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

