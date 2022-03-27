Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $249.91 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 3.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Illumina worth $249,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.72. 484,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

