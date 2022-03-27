Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 721.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

HZNOF remained flat at $$6.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

